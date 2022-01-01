https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6002338Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman visiting mother at retirement home, holding sunflower bouquetMorePremiumID : 6002338View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5658 x 3772 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5658 x 3772 px | 300 dpi | 116.17 MBWoman visiting mother at retirement home, holding sunflower bouquetMore