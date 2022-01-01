https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004163Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage butterfly png clipart, watercolor design, transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6004163View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 784 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 980 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2612 pxCompatible with :Vintage butterfly png clipart, watercolor design, transparent backgroundMore