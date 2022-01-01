rawpixel
Vintage butterfly, traditional Japanese design, art print illustration
Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

6007925

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

