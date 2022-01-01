https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6009455Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFloral butterfly frame, colorful vintage illustration vectorInspired by our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6009455View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 22.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Floral butterfly frame, colorful vintage illustration vectorMore