https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6013249Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic flower pattern background, Art Nouveau botanical design Digitally enhanced from our own 1925 edition of Suggestions pour étoffes et tapis: 60 motifs en couleur (Suggestions for stuffs and carpets: 60 color motifs) by E. A. SéguyMorePremiumID : 6013249View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 143.08 MBAesthetic flower pattern background, Art Nouveau botanical design More