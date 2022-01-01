https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6013338Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic flower pattern background, Art Nouveau botanical design Digitally enhanced from our own 1925 edition of Suggestions pour étoffes et tapis: 60 motifs en couleur (Suggestions for stuffs and carpets: 60 color motifs) by E. A. SéguyMorePremiumID : 6013338View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 95.39 MBAesthetic flower pattern background, Art Nouveau botanical design More