https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6030208Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWater pipes in hydroelectric power station. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6030208View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2625 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWater pipes in hydroelectric power station. Free public domain CC0 image.More