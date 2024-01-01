https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6030393Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLuxury interior design of ballroom wedding venue. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6030393View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 655 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1909 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5875 x 3205 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLuxury interior design of ballroom wedding venue. Free public domain CC0 image.More