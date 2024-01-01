https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6032060Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloseup on ancient nude male sculpture. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6032060View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 754 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2200 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3771 x 6000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCloseup on ancient nude male sculpture. Free public domain CC0 image.More