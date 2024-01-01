rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6034085
Desk with vintage camera. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Desk with vintage camera. Free public domain CC0 image.

More

Desk with vintage camera. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License