https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6035623Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClose up concrete floor texture. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6035623View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5152 x 3864 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadClose up concrete floor texture. Free public domain CC0 photo.More