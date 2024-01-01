https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6035771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany during the day. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6035771View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 6000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany during the day. Free public domain CC0 photo.More