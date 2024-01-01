https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6038085Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack and white bulldog. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6038085View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1440 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2520 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7016 x 5052 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBlack and white bulldog. Free public domain CC0 photo.More