https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041787Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Angel of the North, a contemporary sculpture by Antony Gormley, located beside the A1 road in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, England. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6041787View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3888 x 2592 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Angel of the North, a contemporary sculpture by Antony Gormley, located beside the A1 road in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, England. Free public domain CC0 photo.More