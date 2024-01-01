rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6043489
Sculpture Hommage aux femmes de Camargue by sculptor Ali Salem Le Grau-du-Roi, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, Europe 2014.
Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6043489

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

