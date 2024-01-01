rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6043797
Japanese white & red peony flowers, vintage floral print from The Picture Book of Peonies by the Niigata Prefecture, Japan.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese white & red peony flowers, vintage floral print from The Picture Book of Peonies by the Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1939 edition of the woodblock prints folio.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6043797

View CC0 License

Japanese white & red peony flowers, vintage floral print from The Picture Book of Peonies by the Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1939 edition of the woodblock prints folio.

More