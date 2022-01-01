https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6084135Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic peony flower png sticker, floral clipart on transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original 1939 edition of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, Japan.MorePremiumID : 6084135View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 1999 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic peony flower png sticker, floral clipart on transparent backgroundMore