https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6084590Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan Kareem template computer wallpaper, golden line art vectorMorePremiumID : 6084590View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.13 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :El Messiri by Mohamed GaberDownload El Messiri fontRamadan Kareem template computer wallpaper, golden line art vectorMore