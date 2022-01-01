https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6085556Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEid Mubarak Facebook post template, festive design, psdMorePremiumID : 6085556View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.2 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.2 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontEid Mubarak Facebook post template, festive design, psdMore