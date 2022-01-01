https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6086054Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan Mubarak Facebook story template, Islamic design, psdMorePremiumID : 6086054View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.75 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.75 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.75 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.75 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontItalianno by Robert LeuschkeDownload Italianno fontDownload AllRamadan Mubarak Facebook story template, Islamic design, psdMore