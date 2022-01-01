https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6086061Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEid Mubarak mobile wallpaper template, festive design, psdMorePremiumID : 6086061View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.36 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.36 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.36 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.36 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Dancing Script by Impallari TypeDownload Dancing Script fontItalianno by Robert LeuschkeDownload Italianno fontDownload AllEid Mubarak mobile wallpaper template, festive design, psdMore