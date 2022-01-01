https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6086094Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextIslamic star crescent template, Ramadan Kareem, greeting Instagram story psdMorePremiumID : 6086094View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.88 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.88 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.88 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cinzel Decorative by Natanael GamaDownload Cinzel Decorative fontIslamic star crescent template, Ramadan Kareem, greeting Instagram story psdMore