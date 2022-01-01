https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6088462Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLove yourself Instagram post template, aesthetic botanical collage vectorMorePremiumID : 6088462View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 37.03 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 37.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontLove yourself Instagram post template, aesthetic botanical collage vectorMore