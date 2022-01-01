https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6088897Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion sale template, sportswear Instagram ad vectorMorePremiumID : 6088897View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.26 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :DM Sans by Colophon FoundryDownload DM Sans fontFashion sale template, sportswear Instagram ad vectorMore