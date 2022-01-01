rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6091402
White peony flower frame, vintage design psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

White peony flower frame, vintage design psd

Inspired by our own original 1939 copy of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, Japan

More
Premium
ID : 
6091402

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

White peony flower frame, vintage design psd

More