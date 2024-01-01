https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6091671Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink rose, La Reine lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6091671View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 750 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2188 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 8000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 8000 px | 300 dpi | 228.91 MBFree DownloadPink rose, La Reine lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.More