https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6092711Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract memphis Instagram post template set in colorful design vectorMorePremiumID : 6092711View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 17.92 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontNunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontArimo by Steve MattesonDownload Arimo fontSTIX Two Text by Tiro TypeworksDownload STIX Two Text fontDownload AllAbstract memphis Instagram post template set in colorful design vectorMore