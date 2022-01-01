https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6097074Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInspiring self-love template, Instagram story, aesthetic collage psdMorePremiumID : 6097074View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 37.04 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 37.04 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontInspiring self-love template, Instagram story, aesthetic collage psdMore