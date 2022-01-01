https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6097101Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInspiring self-love template, Instagram story, aesthetic collage vectorMorePremiumID : 6097101View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 16.56 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 16.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell Double Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell Double Pica fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllInspiring self-love template, Instagram story, aesthetic collage vectorMore