https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6097109Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInspiring self-love template, Instagram story, aesthetic collage vectorMorePremiumID : 6097109View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 76.11 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 76.11 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontInspiring self-love template, Instagram story, aesthetic collage vectorMore