https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6102383Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWomen cartoon Instagram story template, colorful design vectorMorePremiumID : 6102383View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.84 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.84 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :DM Sans by Colophon FoundryDownload DM Sans fontCormorant by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant fontDownload AllWomen cartoon Instagram story template, colorful design vectorMore