https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6103986Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful Memphis frame for social media banner, minimal designMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6103986View personal and business license JPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1619 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2335 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3335 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadColorful Memphis frame for social media banner, minimal designMore