https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6107939Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextZodiac sign Facebook post template, black and gold design vectorMorePremiumID : 6107939View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.63 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.63 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gabriela by Eduardo TunniDownload Gabriela fontZodiac sign Facebook post template, black and gold design vectorMore