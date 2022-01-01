https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6107940Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHoroscope quote Facebook post template, black and gold design vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6107940View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.62 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.62 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gabriela by Eduardo TunniDownload Gabriela fontHoroscope quote Facebook post template, black and gold design vectorMore