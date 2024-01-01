rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6109222
Camperdown Weeping Elm tree lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6109222

View CC0 License

