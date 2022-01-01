https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110236Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDigital marketing Instagram story template for brand awareness psdMorePremiumID : 6110236View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.3 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.3 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.3 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.3 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSofia by LatinoTypeDownload Sofia fontDownload AllDigital marketing Instagram story template for brand awareness psdMore