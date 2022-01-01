https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110276Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPlant based Facebook story template for food restaurant vectorMorePremiumID : 6110276View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.67 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.67 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.67 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Aleo by Alessio LaisoDownload Aleo fontAllura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontDownload AllPlant based Facebook story template for food restaurant vectorMore