https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110869Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion sale Facebook post template, color style for online advertisement psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6110869View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.98 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.98 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Outfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontSofia by LatinoTypeDownload Sofia fontDownload AllFashion sale Facebook post template, color style for online advertisement psdMore