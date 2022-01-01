https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110879Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSale Facebook post template, editable fashion advertisement psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6110879View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.48 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.48 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Outfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontSale Facebook post template, editable fashion advertisement psdMore