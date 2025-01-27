Edit ImageCrop28SaveSaveEdit Imagearabesquegeometric patternarabic patternla decoration arabeislamic patternpatternislamic artarabicLa Decoration Arabe, plate no. 106, Emile Prisses d’Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885 edition of the bookMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10000 x 7142 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 10000 x 7142 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar