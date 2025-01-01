Edit ImageCropton7SaveSaveEdit Imagestatue of libertymonumentwatercolorwatercolor statue of libertypngstatuemonuments illustrationfamous monuments watercolorStatue of Liberty png watercolor sticker, New York's famous attraction, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2667 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet