Edit ImageCropWan1SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman hugging mandigital sticker coupledrawing coupleline drawing couplehug cartoonstanding doodleline woman cartooncut lineCouple jumping hug clipart, love line art, character illustration vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorSVGEPSVectors can scale to any size. SVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet