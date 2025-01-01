Edit TemplateAdjima6SaveSaveEdit Templatespiritual wallpaper iphonewallpaper rise and shineretroouter space landscape collageretro futurismiphone wallpaperfuture retrocollage social story psd templateAesthetic romantic rose template, rise and shine, surreal flower and nature remixed media psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet