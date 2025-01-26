rawpixel
Cymbidium orchid, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.
orchidseiyô sôka zufuorchid flower public domaincymbidiumjapanesebotanical illustrationsorchid illustrationfall