Edit ImageCropNunny1SaveSaveEdit Imagewashing machinelaundryappliance doodle vectorlaundry line artsimple line hand drawn illustrationroomwashing line art doodle vectorillustrationClothes dryer doodle clipart, laundry illustration vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorSVGEPSVectors can scale to any size. SVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar