Edit ImageCropAom W.11SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage yellow flowercone flowerjapanese artconeflowerukiyo e artvintage illustrationstransparent pngpngConeflower png sticker, Japanese ukiyo e art, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3500 x 3500 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar