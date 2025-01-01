Edit ImageCropTang4SaveSaveEdit Imageowen joneschinese patterninstagram story chinese backgroundchinoiserie patternwallpaper patternchinoiseriepatternchinese ornamentsOriental flower pattern mobile wallpaper, vintage colorful backgroundRemixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet