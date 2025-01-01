Edit ImageCropNunny2SaveSaveEdit Imageteddy bear clip art black and whitehouse line artpacifierhouse and furnitureteddy line artscar washdoodle bedcar line artHome decor objects hand drawn collage element, furniture illustration psd setMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 6000 x 4001 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4001 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar