https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6263202Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsCineraria flower png sticker, vintage Japanese ukiyo e art, transparent backgroundInspired by our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.MorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2900 x 2900 pxEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free