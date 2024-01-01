https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6264344Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsVintage salvia & melastoma flower, ukiyo e artwork. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.MoreVintage salvia & melastoma flower, ukiyo e artwork. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10000 x 7142 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 10000 x 7142 px | 300 dpi | 408.7 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now