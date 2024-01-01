rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6264344
Vintage salvia & melastoma flower, ukiyo e artwork. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License